Kerry Forward Named Footballer of the Week

Kerry’s Sean O’Shea is the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

O’Shea scored 10 points in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final draw with Dublin, the citation reading how the accurate and prolific forward was instrumental throughout.

The Kerry forward received 14,023 votes on the Official GAA Instagram page.

Dublin’s Jack McCaffrey was second on 8,509 and Cork Minor captain Conor Corbett third with 7,791 votes.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the All-Ireland Football Final, one of Gaelic Football’s all-time greats was celebrated in Croke Park with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

Former Kerry footballer, John O’Keeffe, received the award at the seventh annual GPA Football Legends Lunch. The aim of this popular networking event is to honour football legends for their contribution to Gaelic Games and Irish society.

O’Keeffe was a member of the Kerry senior inter-county team from 1969 until 1984. He was a highly talented midfielder, and one of the most stylish and accomplished full-backs in Gaelic football history. O’Keeffe won seven All-Ireland Senior Football Championship medals and 12 Munster Championship medals. Other honours he won include seven National Football League medals and eight Railway Cup medals between Munster and the Combined Universities. He also won a Munster Junior Championship medal in 1969. He is among the leading recipients of GAA All Stars Awards, with five awards from 1973, 1975, 1976, 1978, and 1979. He was also named the Texaco Footballer of the Year in 1975.

As one of football’s greatest full backs, John has a long list of achievements including: seven All-Ireland Senior Football Championship medals; 12 Munster Championship medals; seven National Football League medals; eight Railway Cup medals, and five GAA All Stars Awards. He was also named the Texaco Footballer of the Year in 1975.

After retirement, John then went on to manage both Clare and Limerick at county level, and he was part of Kerry’s All-Ireland winning management team in 2000. He has also been a valued contributor for The Irish Times.

The Gaelic Players Association honoured John with the award to celebrate his long-standing career and contribution to football as a player, manager and champion.