A Kerry project to restore a derelict forge has won a national award.

Spa Fenit Community Council acquired the forge in Churchill and used LEADER funding to restore the building and maintain the area’s connection to forging.

The forge has become a popular heritage attraction.

The project has won the Economic, Development, Enterprise Development and Job Creation category in the National Rural Network’s LEADER Impact campaign.

It aims to celebrate the success of the EU LEADER programme in Ireland.