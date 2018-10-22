Kerry Footballer Suggests Introduction Of Second Referee In Wake Of Mass Brawl

Kerry footballer Paul Geaney has suggested the introduction of a second referee as the GAA comes to terms with another mass brawl.
The brawl in the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship tie has overshadowed Dingle’s victory over East Kerry in a semi-final replay.
The ugly scenes in Tralee have made national headlines, with video footage of the melee doing the rounds on social media.
Paul Geaney, who scored a hat-trick of goals for Dingle yesterday, has been speaking with Tim Moynihan