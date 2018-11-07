Kerry footballer pleads guilty to assaulting two gardaí

Kerry footballer Kevin McCarthy has pleaded guilty to assaulting two gardaí.

The 24-year-old of Gortnatona, Kilcummin was before Tralee District Court today.

Kevin McCarthy, who’s on the current Kerry senior football panel, was before Tralee District Court today charged with three offences.





He’s charged with two Section 2 assaults – one on Garda Ronan Coleman, and the other on Robert Zybura.

24-year-old Mr McCarthy is also charged with a more serious Section 3 assault causing harm to Garda Michael Dalton.

All offences occurred on the 26th of December last year on Main Street, Castleisland.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell entered guilty pleas to the three charges on behalf of his client.

He asked for the matter to be put back for two weeks, when an extensive plea will be entered.

Judge David Waters agreed; the case will come before the 21st of November sitting of Tralee District Court for sentencing.