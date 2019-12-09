Kerry Footballer One Of The Standout Performers At AFL European Combine

Kerry footballer Deividas Uosis has been one of the standout performers at the AFL European Combine.

The Dingle player and former All-Ireland Minor winner impressed in a number of disciplines in front of AFL representatives in Dublin.

AFL.com reports how the 19-year-old’s athleticism and skill caught recruiters’ eye in testing.

Uosis was fastest in the 20 metres sprint and placed fourth in agility testing. His performances in both would have ranked number 1 at this year’s NAB AFL Draft Combine.

His score in the endurance-based Yo-Yo test was superior to the Australian Combine’s best overall performer.

AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan told AFL.com that he was “super” impressed with Uosis “”You don’t jump to conclusions based just on someone’s speed time, but it does suit that they can break the lines and we are after fast athletes. They’re on a path that’s quite uncertain but exciting.”

The top four rated Irish prospects will be flown to Australia to train in front of interested clubs in April 2020 and another two will test at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Combine.

Adelaide, Brisbane, Essendon, Geelong and Melbourne were the clubs represented at the weekend Combine in Dublin.