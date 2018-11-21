Kerry footballer avoids jail after assaulting two gardaí

Kerry footballer Kevin McCarthy has avoided jail after assaulting two gardaí.

The 24-year-old of Gortnatona, Kilcummin had pleaded guilty at Tralee District Court to assaulting two gardaí and another man on St Stephen’s Day last year in Castleisland.

He was described as highly intoxicated and abusive, and had to be pepper-sprayed while being arrested.





The court heard he had started drinking that morning on a bus to Limerick to watch a rugby match, and hadn’t eaten all day.

Kevin McCarthy, who’s on the current Kerry senior football panel, was before Tralee District Court today charged with three offences.

He had pleaded guilty to two Section 2 assaults on the 26th of December last year on Main Street, Castleisland – he bit Garda Ronan Coleman on the right hand and left teeth marks, and headbutted security man Robert Zybura and bit his left arm.

24-year-old Mr McCarthy also pleaded guilty to a Section 3 assault causing harm to Garda Michael Dalton in the back of the patrol car – this resulted in a soft tissue injury to the garda’s wrist; he was off work up until the 10th of March.

The court heard Mr McCarthy left on a bus for Limerick at 11 o’clock that morning to watch a rugby match and began drinking at that point.

When he returned to Castleisland he got into a car of a couple unknown to him and asked them to drive him home.

When gardaí approached he became abusive, and had to be pepper-sprayed when being arrested.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client was extremely intoxicated and hadn’t eaten that day due to having a vomiting bug the previous day.

He said Mr McCarthy didn’t remember any of the incident, was extremely remorseful, and had paid €5,000 in compensation.

Judge David Waters said Mr McCarthy’s previous clean record was the only reason he avoided jail, and he convicted and fined him €600 for the Section 3 assault on Garda Dalton, and for the two section 2 assault charges on Garda Coleman and Mr Zybura he convicted and fined him a total of €800.