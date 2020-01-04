Kerry Football Team To Play Tipperary In McGrath Cup Named

By
radiokerrysport
-

County PRO Leona Twiss made the announcement on Saturday Sport

The Kerry Team to face Tipperary in the McGrath Cup tomorrow is as follows

1 (GK) Deividas Uosis Daingean Uí Chuis

2 Pa Kilkenny Glengeigh/Glencar

3 Dylan Casey Austin Stacks

4 Seán T Dillon St. Senans

5 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahillys

6 Colm Moriarty Annascaul

7 Luka Brosnan Castleisland Desmonds

8 Darragh Lyne Killarney Legion

9 Barry Mahony St. Senans

10 Ronan Buckley Listry

11 Paul O’Shea Kilcummin

12 Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds

13 Seán Quilter Austin Stacks

14 Seán Keane Listowel Emmetts

15 Killian Falvey Annascaul

Substitutes

16 (GK) Brian Lonergan Ballymacelligott

17 Dan McCarthy Kenmare

18 Conor Hayes Kerins O Rahillys

19 Owen Fitzgerald Gneevguilla

20 Michael O’Gara Austin Stacks

21 Brendán O’Neill Ballydonoghue

22 James McCarthy Kenmare

23 David Mangan Laune Rangers

Team Officials

Role Names (First & Surname)
Bainisteoir John Sugrue
Maor Fóirne/Roghnóir (1) Kieran O Leary
Roghnóir (2) Brendan Guiney

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR