Kerry Football Team To Play Tipperary In McGrath Cup Named

County PRO Leona Twiss made the announcement on Saturday Sport
The Kerry Team to face Tipperary in the McGrath Cup tomorrow is as follows
1 (GK) Deividas Uosis Daingean Uí Chuis
2 Pa Kilkenny Glengeigh/Glencar
3 Dylan Casey Austin Stacks
4 Seán T Dillon St. Senans
5 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahillys
6 Colm Moriarty Annascaul
7 Luka Brosnan Castleisland Desmonds
8 Darragh Lyne Killarney Legion
9 Barry Mahony St. Senans
10 Ronan Buckley Listry
11 Paul O’Shea Kilcummin
12 Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds
13 Seán Quilter Austin Stacks
14 Seán Keane Listowel Emmetts
15 Killian Falvey Annascaul
Substitutes
16 (GK) Brian Lonergan Ballymacelligott
17 Dan McCarthy Kenmare
18 Conor Hayes Kerins O Rahillys
19 Owen Fitzgerald Gneevguilla
20 Michael O’Gara Austin Stacks
21 Brendán O’Neill Ballydonoghue
22 James McCarthy Kenmare
23 David Mangan Laune Rangers
Team Officials
Role Names (First & Surname)
Bainisteoir John Sugrue
Maor Fóirne/Roghnóir (1) Kieran O Leary
Roghnóir (2) Brendan Guiney