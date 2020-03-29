Leona Twiss joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Football
Interview With Mick O’Dwyer
Each week we’ll hear from a former Kerry footballer as they reminisce on times gone by.Today it’s the turn of Mick O’Dwyer to speak...
My GAA Club, Our Community
Each week we'll be speaking to a committee member about his/her hurling and/or football club.Every club has its own story; a unique past, present...
Kerry Football News
Call from the Dáil – March 27th, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses government formation, the emergency COVID-19 legislation and the Seanad elections.
Living in America During Coronavirus Crisis – March 27th, 2020
Inch native Michael McCarthy tells Jerry what it is like living in Chicago during the coronavirus crisis and the measures the US and Illinois...
Micheál Martin on Coronavirus Response – March 27th, 2020
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin discusses the government response to COVID-19 so far and what further measures he would like to see implemented.