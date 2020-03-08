Leona Twiss joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Football
Cheltenham Festival Preview
Cheltenham 2020 is almost upon us.The first of 4 afternoons of actionis less than 2 days away.Ronan Groome of The Irish Field newspaperKerry...
Kerry Football News
Late Goals Send Kerry Through To Allianz Hurling League Final
Kerry are into the Allianz Hurling League Div 2A Final. It’s after 2 goals in added on time saw Antrim draw with Offaly...
Changes In The Garden Of Contemplation – March 6th, 2020
The Garden of Contemplation in Tralee is changing all its quotes on the walls to quotes of famous women
Veterinary Matters – March 6th, 2020
Danny O’Sullivan from Allcare Vets Killarney answers your pet related queries.
International Women’ Day – March 5th, 2020
This Sunday is International Women’s Day. The Kerry Women’s Interactive Network are holding an event entitled ‘Women are you happy?’