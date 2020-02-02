Leona Twiss joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Football
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Killarney Celtic Advance In FAI Junior Cup
A Stephen McCarthy hat trick has guided Killarney Celtic to a 4-1 victory in the FAI Junior Cup.They won their 6th Round tie at...
Kerry Football News
Brexit Day – January 31st, 2020
The UK leaves the European Union at 11 o’clock tonight. Castleisland’s Liz Shanahan is a significant business leader in the UK. Her clients have...
Call from the Dáil – January 31st, 2020
Michael O’Regan analyses the latest TV election debate and how the general election campaign has been progressing in the past week.
Restoring a Sense of Reverence to Mass Attendance – January 31st, 2020
Professor Emeritus of Theology at Maynooth, Fr Vincent Twomey has lamented what he sees as some churchgoers’ failure to treat Sunday Mass as a...