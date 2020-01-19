Leona Twiss joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Football
Munster Snooker Down To Last 2
The finalists are now known at the Munster Snooker event.They've been taking place in Killarney.Derek Kiely reports
Kerry Athletes Win Medals
Kerry athletes have been competing in the All-Ireland combined events and Inter Club Munster Relays.Tom O Donoghue reports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster beat Ospreys 33 points to 6 in their final European Champions Cup pool game.CJ Stander scored two tries with Stephen Archer, Conor Murray...
Operation Transformation Walks – January 16th, 2020
There are two Operation Transformation walks taking place in Kerry this Saturday; one in Tralee & one in Listowel. Jimmy Deenihan is Chair of...
Nutritional Advice | January – January 16th, 2020
This month Anne Darcy talks about a healthy gut, a healthy brain and how to improve your long term memory.
Ask the Podiatrist | January – January 16th, 2020
Annemaire Horgan answers your podiatry related queries.