Kerry football fans travelling to Cork encouraged to drive via Mallow

Gardaí are encouraging Kerry drivers travelling to the Munster Football Finals in Cork today to travel via Mallow.

The garda traffic unit in Cork says if more motorists drove through Mallow then it would reduce traffic congestion going through Macroom.

Gardaí are expecting traffic congestion on the N22 Killarney-Cork road particularly around Macroom and Ballyvourney.

They say more motorists should use the N72 via Mallow.

The Munster minor football final between Kerry and Cork starts at 4.30 this afternoon while the senior game involving both counties throws in at 7pm.