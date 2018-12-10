Kerry Football Clubs Discover All-Ireland Semi-Final Opponents

Dr.Crokes now know that Mullinalaghta stand in their way of a place in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final.

The Longford side have beaten Kilmacud Crokes to claim their county’s first ever Leinster title.

Gary Rogers scored a 59th minute penalty to hand the midlands minnows a 1-8 to 1-6 victory over the two time All Ireland winners.





It sets up a semi-final against Crokes on Saturday February 16th.

Kilcummin also know their All-Ireland semi-final opponent.

They are to face Two Mile House of Kildare in the last four of the Intermediate over the weekend of January 19th and 20th.

Two Mile House, All Ireland Junior champions in 2014, secured Leinster honours by edging out Shamrocks 1-8 to 10 points.

That same weekend next month will see Beaufort play Dundalk Young Irelands of Louth in the semi-finals of the Junior Championship.

Dundalk Young Irelands were 2-10 to 2-7 victors over St Brigids from Offaly in the Leinster Final.