Kerry Food Hub seeks project manager

Kerry Food Hub is seeking to recruit an experienced project manager.

The not-for-profit community project in Firies opened in 2015.

It provides food production facilities to start-up entrepreneurs and small growth-orientated food businesses. In January, over €1.1 million in funding was allocated for the expansion of the facility.

The hub is now looking to recruit an experienced project manager to engage in the planning and delivery of the second phase of the project along with other initiatives.

The deadline for applications is March 6th.