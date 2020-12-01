Kerry fishing fleets and coastal communities could be annihilated if proposed Brexit fishing deal goes ahead

Fishing fleets and coastal communities in Kerry could be annihilated if a proposed Brexit deal on fishing goes ahead.

That’s according to CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, Patrick Murphy.

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has informed member states of an offer he made to the UK.

This would involve handing back between 15% and 18% of the value of fish stocks currently caught by EU fleets in British waters.

Patrick Murphy says foreign fishing vessels are already coming into our ports, particularly in Dingle, to land fish caught in Irish waters.

He fears Michel Barnier and the Government will allow Irish fish to be traded as a paper commodity to the UK.

Patrick Murphy says this deal could have a detrimental impact on coastal fishing communities: