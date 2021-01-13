Kerry fishermen to benefit from huge numbers of sardines and anchovies off coast

Dingle marine biologist Kevin Flannery has called on the Department of the Marine to take advantage of the millions of sardines arriving in Irish waters.

More than 100 tonnes of sardines were landed in Dingle Harbour in the last few days.

Mr Flannery said he also had reports of warm water octopus from Sneem to Goleen and a record-breaking haul of anchovies in Kerry in the past few weeks.

These are all species normally found off southern Europe.

The director of Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium called on all the state agencies to take advantage of the huge volumes of non-quota species in Irish waters.