Kerry First Up As Golf Seminars Begin In Munster

World Handicap System (WHS) seminars are to commence in Munster this week, beginning with Killarney on Tuesday.

The governing bodies of amateur golf in Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales recently announced that they have signed the licence for the new World Handicap System (WHS) which will come into operation on November 2, 2020.

As members of the Council of National Golf Unions (CONGU), the Golfing Union of Ireland, the Irish Ladies Golf Union, England Golf, Scottish Golf and Wales Golf have supported The R&A and USGA in planning for the new system.

The current Golf Handicapping System maintained by CONGU will be replaced by WHS which will unify the six different handicapping structures currently in operation throughout the world of golf.

Dave Prendergast is Hon Match & Handicap Secretary of GUI Munster Golf https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/golfWHS.mp3

Seminar dates:

Killarney Tues 18 Feb 2020

Ballykisteen: Thurs 20 Feb 2020

Lee Valley: Tues 25 Feb 2020

Castletroy: Thurs 27 Feb 2020

Woodstock: Tues 3 March 2020

Cork: Thurs 5 March 2020

Gold Coast: Thurs 12 March 2020

Killarney: Thurs 19 March 2020