Kerry fire service warns gorse fires put lives at risk

Kerry’s chief fire officer says gorse fires are putting lives at risk.

His comments come as fire crews worked through the night to quench a150 acre gorse fire in Killarney National Park.

The chief fire officer Andrew Macilwraith said the Kerry Fire Service had 13 callouts to gorse, bog and forest fires over a 24 hour period this weekend.

Around 150 acres of land was damaged in a large gorse fire near Dinis in Killarney National Park last night.

Mr Macilwraith said it means the fire service can’t respond to house fires and road accidents..

The Agriculture Minister has issued a strong warning against any illegal burning of land in Kerry.

Michael Creed says given the current emergency arising from the COVID-19 pandemic it is more important than ever that no one should start an illegal fire in the countryside.

The Minister says this will cause unnecessary diversion of emergency resources.

Burning of land is illegal until August 31st. The National Parks and Wildlife Service says those who start fires will face penalties.