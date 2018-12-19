Kerry Fire Service warns of dangers associated with dry Christmas trees

The Kerry Fire Service is warning of the dangers associated with dry Christmas trees this festive season.

Dry Christmas trees are very susceptible to fires, according to Kerry’s Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Maurice O’Connell.

He is urging people to check trees to make sure they are in a good condition before purchasing them.





Mr O’Connell has these tips to help people:

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer with the Kerry Fire Service Maurice O’Connell is also urging people to only buy lights with the CE mark to prevent fires.

To ensure safety at home this Christmas, Mr O’Connell is also reminding people not to overload sockets or extension cables.