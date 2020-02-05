Kerry Fire Service visits Killorglin estate to allay fears over access during emergencies

The Kerry Fire Service has visited a Killorglin estate in a bid to allay fears over access during emergencies.

Both Fianna Fáil councillors Norma Moriarty and Michael Cahill raised the concerns of residents in Iveragh Park, Killorglin at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Their representations follow a recent house fire in the estate.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty said a health and safety hazard has been identified in Iveragh Park, which she believes would hamper emergency access in the estate.

Her party colleague Michael Cahill asked the council to make Killorglin a two-pump station, to provide additional car parking in Iveragh Park to allow access for the fire service in the future and to address the poor water pressure in the estate.

In response, Kerry County Council said a Senior Fire Officer visited the area to evaluate if there were any access issues from a fire perspective.

The officer told the council he did not have any access concerns at this location.

Kerry County Council said Killorglin Fire Service had an average callout rate of 117 over the last five years, which would not warrant the provision of a two-pump station.

The council also added pressure in the water mains is unsatisfactory in the 45-year-old network which serves 128 Killorglin houses. Its staff will immediately search for any leaks or constriction which may affect the service.