Kerry Fire Service urges families to develop escape plan in the event of house fire

The Kerry Fire Service is urging families to develop an escape plan, to ensure everyone’s safety in the event of a house fire this Christmas.

The fire service says calls to domestic house fires tend to increase over the festive season.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Maurice O’Connell is reminding people that open fires and candles are serious fire hazards, particularly during the festive season.

Mr O’Connell says it’s vital that everyone in the house knows the evacuation route, adding any visitors to your home should also be briefed on this plan.

He is appealing for people to be mindful of where they hang decorations and ensure they aren’t too close to the fire, candles, radiators or heaters.

He says old and fraying Christmas lights also shouldn’t be used and says the pressures of cooking can also lead to fires and is urging people to take extra care in the kitchen.

Maurice O’Connell explains what the leading cause of fires are during Christmas:

Further tips to help prevent fires in the home can be found here.