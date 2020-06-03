Kerry Fire Service spent over seven hours responding to fires yesterday

The Kerry Fire Service spent over seven hours responding to four separate incidents of gorse and outdoor fires yesterday.

They attended a gorse fire just outside Sneem yesterday evening; members from both Sneem and Kenmare fire stations attended and it took over three hours to quench.

Meanwhile, Cahersiveen fire station spent more than two hours at another gorse fire in Breahig.

There were also two grass fires, one in Upper Dunloe near Kate Carney’s Cottage which the Kerry Fire Service spent over an hour working on.

The second was at Glencuttane Cross and two appliances from Killorglin attended this for an hour.