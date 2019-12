Calls to domestic house fires tend to increase over the festive season, according to the Kerry Fire Service.

People are being reminded of the dangers of open fires and that candles are serious fire hazards this festive season.

This time of the year often proves to be very busy for the Kerry Fire Service, according to Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Maurice O’Connell.

He says it is vital families are aware of the possible dangers and have an escape plan in place to deal with any fires.