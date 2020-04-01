Kerry Fire Service responds to 16 gorse fires callouts in 24 hours

The Kerry Fire Service has responded to 16 callout for gorse fires in the last 24 hours.

It comes as an orange forest fire warning has been issued nationally.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued the warning, which will remain in place until noon on Friday (April 3rd).

This orange forest fire warning has been issued as a result of the current dry conditions which are associated with an Atlantic high pressure.

It’s valid for all areas where hazardous fuels exist, such as dead grass and gorse.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is appealing to people in Kerry to be prepared and to stay vigilant for the duration.

Within the last 24 hours the Kerry Fire Service reported a further 16 callouts to gorse fires.

150 acres of habitat in Killarney National Park was lost following a gorse fire at the weekend, while similar fires were also reported in numerous areas around the county in recent days.

At a teleconference meeting of party representatives and senior management of Kerry County Council this morning, councillors appealed to members of the public not to burn gorse and to stop putting an unacceptable strain on the resources of emergency services during the current national emergency.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Niall Kelleher condemned the illegal burning and urged members of the public with any information on the matter to contact Gardaí.