Kerry Fire Service responded to almost 980 call-outs during 2020

The Kerry Fire Service responded to 978 call-outs during 2020.

That’s down from 1,087 call-outs for all of 2019.

The reduction is as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During 2020, the Kerry Fire Service responded to 106 gorse fires; that’s a considerable reduction when compared to the same period in 2019 which saw the service attend 255 gorse fires.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Kerry Maurice O’Connell says the reduction is positive news, as this type of fire puts a big strain on their services.

The Kerry Fire Service responded to 463 calls relating to fires ranging from outdoor fires, domestic and commercial fires in 2020, this is compared to 549 in 2019.

Meanwhile, calls to attend road traffic collisions also decreased this year; it went from 133 in 2019 to 114 in 2020.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Kerry Maurice O’Connell says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decrease in call-outs for the service, adding businesses were closed and roads were quieter as a result.