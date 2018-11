The Kerry Fire Service responded to 752 incidents up until the end of September 2018.

That is an increase of over 8% on the same period in 2017.

The instances of gorse fires rose by 8.6% this year.





Members of the Kerry Fire Service responded to 189 gorse fires as of the end of September 2018.

Road traffic collisions, gorse fires and chimney fires are the major incidents requiring fire brigade mobilisation.