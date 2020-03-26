Kerry Fire Service recruits 15 additional personnel

The Kerry Fire and Rescue Service has strengthened its force with the recruitment of 15 additional personnel.

The new retained fire fighters, who will replace recent and upcoming retirements and departures, will be stationed at various fire stations.

The new recruits will also provide a level of resilience for the fire service in the event of any requirements for support during the COVID-19 crisis.

Kerry County Council says the recruitment will continue to provide a quality and effective fire and rescue service to the community.