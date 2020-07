The Kerry Fire Service was called to two road traffic incidents in the county this afternoon.

Two units and a jeep attended a road traffic incident involving a single car on the Cork road outside Killarney shortly after lunchtime.

Local gardaí also attended the scene and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, a unit of the Kerry Fire Service also attended a road traffic incident on the Waterville to Cahersiveen road at the same time.

No injuries were reported in that incident either.