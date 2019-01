The Kerry Fire and Rescue Service is warning people how to avoid fires in the home.

As the new year gets underway, the Kerry service is advising people of the possible hazards in homes.

Kerry’s Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Maurice O’Connell, says there are serious risks with open fires and candles.





He is urging people to have a spark guard to prevent accidents with open fires.

Mr O’Connell is urging people to ensure candles are properly extinguished before leaving them unattended.