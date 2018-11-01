Kerry Fire and Rescue Service respond to twenty call outs on Halloween night

Kerry Fire and Rescue Service had a busy Halloween night.

In all there were 20 call outs to bon fires around the county last night.

There were seven call outs to the Killarney area with Ballyspillane being particularly busy.





Two call outs were responded to in Tralee town with two also in Abbeydorney and one in Kilflynn.

There were four call outs in the Listowel area with three bonfires in the town and one in Moyvane.

Units also responded to call outs in Laharn outside Killorglin, Chapeltown on Valentia Island, Ballyduff, and Ballybunion.