Kerry fire fighters called out to 28 gorse fires last night

Fire fighters in Kerry were called out to 28 separate gorse fires in Kerry last night.

Mike Flynn, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, said the call outs involved 8 of the 10 fire stations in Kerry in all parts of the county except Ballybunion and Listowel.

The fire service worked from 6am yesterday morning until 6am this morning to bring fires under control.

However, Mr Flynn said it is legal for landowners to burn scrub or gorse off the land until the end of February under the Wildlife Act.

He said problems arose when fires were started too late yesterday afternoon and the wind picked up driving fires beyond where they were supposed to burn.

The Assistant Chief Fire Officer said landowners need to follow the guidelines.