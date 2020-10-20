Kerry Fine Gael TD says waiting until now for Level 5 restrictions wasn’t a mistake

Kerry’s Fine Gael TD says the country wasn’t ready for Level 5 restrictions when recommended by NPHET two weeks ago.

Brendan Griffin, who’s also the Deputy Government Chief Whip, was speaking as the country prepares to enter another lockdown from midnight tomorrow night.

Deputy Griffin says the government’s public health messaging is being undermined by sinister sources, including public representatives and anonymous people online.

He believes waiting until now to bring in elevated restrictions was not a mistake.