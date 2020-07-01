Speculation that Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin will not receive junior ministry roles

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin will not be retaining his role as Minister of State for Tourism and Sport.

He tweeted a short time ago, saying it has been an honour to serve as Minister of State for Tourism and Sport.

The Keel TD wrote he enjoyed working with many great people during his time as junior minister.

He wishes his successor the best in the difficult times ahead for both sectors and for the country.

Deputy Griffin adds that he looks forward to continuing to serve in Dáil Eireann as a TD for Kerry, fuelling speculation that he will not receive a junior ministry.