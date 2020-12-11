Kerry Fine Gael TD accused of distraction politics

A Kerry Fine Gael TD is being accused of distraction politics.

It follows the collapse of an Oireachtas committee meeting yesterday.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly is accusing Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin of distraction politics in questioning Sinn Féin deputy Martin Browne’s chairmanship of the Oireachtas Public Petitions committee.

Deputy Griffin called on the Tipperary TD to clarify his statement that Provisional IRA members who carried out an attack on British troops in 1979 should be treated the same as War of Independence IRA members.

However, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly hit out at the Fine Gael approach:

The committee meeting collapsed after Martin Browne refused to clarify the remarks he made about the IRA.

He has apologised for sharing social media posts that promoted conspiracy theories about 9/11.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says he was right to raise concerns and says Sinn Féin party members’ statements about the Provisional IRA are threatening to derail commemorations of the War of Independence and the Civil War: