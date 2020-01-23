Kerry Fine Gael candidate slammed for call to privatise the health service

A Kerry Sinn Féin general election candidate is hitting out at comments made by a Fine Gael candidate about privatising the health service.

Fine Gael general election candidate Mike Kennelly says the current health system isn’t working.

The HSE is currently undergoing a reform, but Cllr Kennelly says if all issues, including waiting times and the trolley crisis, aren’t resolved under that, then a total reform of the service is needed.

He says that reform should be given two-years to see if it’s successful, however, if it proves unsuccessful within that timeframe then the system should be privatised:

Kerry Sinn Féin general election candidate Pa Daly says he fundamentally disagrees with the comments made by Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly.

He says if the system was to become privatised, it would negatively impact on both patients and health-care staff: