Fine Gael candidate says Kerry has enough wind farms

Kerry has done its part when it comes to wind energy development and the way forward is off-shore wind farms.

That’s according to Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly, the latest candidate to enter the field ahead of the upcoming General Election.

He’s to run alongside sitting Fine Gael TD and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin in the Kerry constituency.

Cllr Kennelly is opposed to further wind farm development in North Kerry, saying there’s enough there and throughout the county, and the way forward now is off-shore energy.