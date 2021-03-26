Kerry financial expert seeking meeting with Ulster Bank CEO on outstanding cases

A Kerry financial expert says he will be seeking a meeting with the CEO of Ulster Bank in a bid to get outstanding issues with his clients resolved.

Yesterday, the Central Bank fined Ulster Bank almost €38 million for its role in the tracker mortgage scandal.

The regulator, found serious failings by Ulster in its treatment of almost 6000 customers, who wrongly lost their tracker mortgages and some of whom lost their homes.

Lisselton native Padraic Kissane, who runs a financial services company in Dublin, has been challenging the bank on this issue since 2009 and still has clients who are fighting cases.

Mr Kissane says his reaction to the Central Bank report was vindication but that was tinged with sadness: