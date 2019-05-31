Kerry financial expert says no fine can make up for someone losing their home

A financial advisor from Kerry says nothing can make up for losing a family home.

The comments follow the largest ever fine handed down by the Central Bank of €21 million to Permanent TSB over the tracker mortgage scandal.

An investigation found PTSB denied customers tracker mortgages or didn’t put them on the correct rate leading to overcharging for extended periods resulting in the loss of 12 family homes.





Lisselton native, Padraic Kissane, who runs a financial services company in Dublin, has been working with those affected and is now advocating that existing PTSB customers will not face extra charges to cover the cost of the fine.

Mr Kissane says the fine reflects the seriousness of the issue and those responsible should be ashamed of themselves: