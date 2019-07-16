Kerry financial expert believes there could be up to 5,000 more cases in tracker mortgage scandal

A Kerry financial expert believes there could be up to 5,000 more cases involved in the tracker mortgage scandal.

It was revealed today that nearly €700 million has been paid out to affected customers.

The Central Bank’s final report into the controversy shows just over 40,000 people were denied cheaper interest rates on their mortgage.

It says the scale of the banks’ failings caused immense distress and damage to customers and their families.

98% of those affected have gotten redress or compensation, according to the report.

Lisselton native Padraic Kissane, who runs a financial services company in Dublin, specialises in getting redress for bank customers wrongly moved from tracker to variable mortgages across all banks.

He believes there could be up to 5,000 more cases not included in this report.