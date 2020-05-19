Kerry Financial Advisor encouraging anyone struggling with mortgage repayments to contact their lender

So-called vulture funds account for a third of home repossession cases before the courts.

While the four main retail banks are behind almost half of cases taken against homeowners, according to a new study by NUIG.

It also revealed that one in five repossession cases taken between April and December last year belonged to Permanent TSB.

The report warned that COVID-19 could result in a new round of mortgage arrears like seen after the crash.

Financial Advisor Padraic Kissane, who is from Lisselton, is encouraging anyone struggling with repayments to contact their lender sooner rather than later: