Kerry filmmaker receives top industry award from BAFTA

A Kerry filmmaker has a received a top industry award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Cromane native Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly has been chosen for a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Award.

Fodhla received the accolade for her work on documentary film ‘My Generation’ which features legendary actor Michael Caine.





Breakthrough Brits showcases and supports the next generation of creative talent in film, games and television in the UK.

Each year, up to 20 talented newcomers are selected by an industry Jury to take part in a year-long mentoring and guidance programme.

Killarney native Jessie Buckley is among previous winners of the prestigious award.