Kerry Film Festival runs from 17th – 21st October

The Kerry Film Festival runs from 17th – 21st October in Killarney. As well as an exciting programme of Kerry, Irish and international shorts, the festival will screen Irish feature Metal Heart, the Irish premieres of Thunder Road and Melody Makers and Kerry films Tradition and Con. See www.kerryfilmfestival.com for tickets and details.

