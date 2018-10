The Kerry Film Festival will be launched in Killarney tonight.

The festival will run from October 17th to 21st and will feature a range of screenings and discussions.

Actress Deirdre O’Kane will receive the Maureen O’Hara Award at this year’s event.





The award honours Ms O’Hara, one of Hollywood’s best-loved and inspiring actresses, and celebrates outstanding women in the industry.

The festival launch will take place in Scott’s Hotel in Killarney at 7pm tonight.