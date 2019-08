The Kerry Film Festival has appointed Eibh Collins as its new Head of Programming.

She began working with The Galway Film Fleadh in 2010.

Eibh also worked at International Irish Film Festivals across Europe and the US as well as in Film, Fringe, Live Arts, LGBT and Documentary film festivals.

The Kerry Film Festival is set to return to Killarney from 17th to 20th October.

The line-up will be announced on October 4th at Killarney House and Gardens in Killarney National Park.