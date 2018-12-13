Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says grassroots members disappointed Confidence and Supply agreement extended

A Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says grassroots members are disappointed that the Confidence and Supply agreement has been extended.

Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar agreed to extend the arrangement by a year, meaning a general election won’t take place until 2020.

Deputy John Brassil says it was a difficult decision for Micheál Martin to make, but says given the chaos in the UK it was agreed to have stability within the Irish Government.





The Kerry TD says it is difficult to justify keeping the Government in place given the health and housing crisis, and says the conversation would be different if not for Brexit.

Deputy Brassil says some grassroots members feel the party should have gone to the country.