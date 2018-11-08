Kerry Fianna Fáil senator accepts party sanctions imposed upon him

A Kerry Fianna Fáil senator says he accepts party sanctions imposed upon him.

Senator Mary Daly was sacked from his deputy leader role in the Seanad and removed as spokesperson for the Irish overseas and the diaspora, for presenting Sorcha McAnespy as Fianna Fáil’s first council candidate in the North without approval from party headquarters.

He claims council candidates decide when and where they launch their campaigns, however, he refuses to clarify if party leader Micheal Martin was aware of the launch details, and if he had permission beforehand from party headquarters.





Senator Daly adds he never contemplated leaving the party over the imposed sanctions.

When asked about his future in politics, the Kenmare senator says he may look at contesting other elections, including European elections.