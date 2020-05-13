Kerry Fianna Fáil representatives call for other groups to qualify for COVID-19 unemployment payment

Two Kerry Fianna Fáil representatives are calling for seasonal workers, the self-employed and people aged over 66 to be included in the newly extended COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill is calling for changes to be made to ensure all employees and self-employed people aged over 66 can qualify for the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

He says people, particularly those in the tourism industry, have lost their jobs as a result of coronavirus.

Cllr Cahill adds that those in receipt of the State pension are receiving approximately €100 less per week than their counterparts, aged under 66, who are in receipt of the COVID-19 payment.

Deputy Norma Foley says thousands of seasonal workers in Kerry are now finding themselves in an extremely precarious financial situation with no income and no supports from the State.

The Kerry TD says the county will be hit harder than many other counties because of its high-profile tourism sector, which has been shut down as a result of the coronavirus restrictions.

She says it’s incredible that seasonal workers have been left out of the payment; Deputy Foley adds that those over 66 shouldn’t be discriminated due to their age.