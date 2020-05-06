Kerry Fianna Fáil councillors call for postal vote on government formation

Kerry Fianna Fáil councillors are calling on their party to ensure members can vote on government formation.

They say since an Árd Fheis can’t be held due to COVID-19 restrictions, members should be given a postal vote.

Kerry’s 10 Fianna Fáil councillors have released this statement – they are Michael Cahill, Niall Kelleher, Jimmy Moloney, Norma Moriarty, Breandán Fitzgerald, Fionnán Fitzgerald, John Francis Flynn, Mikey Sheehy, Michael O’Shea, and Johnnie Wall.

They say since 2012 the Fianna Fáil party has exercised a ‘One Member One Vote’ system where full members have been given the opportunity and right to vote in conventions and potential entry into government.

COVID-19 rules out the taking place of an Árd Fheis to discuss entry into government, and therefore the Kerry Fianna Fáil councillors want the party to implement voting to take place for full members by post, should Fianna Fáil be in the position of contemplating going into government with other parties.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil councillors say they want to ensure members are afforded the opportunity to be involved in this process.