Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor would support national unity government

A Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor says he would have supported the creation of a national unity government to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Councillor Michael Cahill says we are in a national emergency and given the extraordinary times, he would have been happy to see a national government formed.

He says we are facing the biggest health crisis since the famine and the biggest downturn since The Great Depression, adding leadership is needed.

The Rossbeigh Cllr believes an election could then have taken place in a year or two, when the current crisis is behind us:

Meanwhile, Kerry Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell believes it will be difficult to sell the agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to the smaller parties.

The support of these smaller parties will be needed to form a government.

He says we are in unprecedented times and says a government is needed to get the country back on track.

He believes there’s still a long road ahead before a government is formed: