Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor says there should be postal ballot on coalition

A Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor says members of the party need to have their say on a coalition with Fine Gael.

Yesterday, party leader Micheál Martin said it may not be feasible for party members to vote and described a postal vote as challenging.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an Ard Fheis isn’t possible to discuss a programme for government but Mr Martin says councillors and grass roots members are being engaged with.

However, Cllr John Francis Flynn says this does not wash with him as the party seeks contributions through the post from members every year.

He has written to  Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil general secretary Sean Dorgan and is awaiting a reply:

 

